Regarding zipper merging (Cynthia Dill, Aug. 19):
I was astounded to find that this is the proper way to get cars through a merge up ahead. I always regarded the drivers who were cutting in front of other drivers patiently waiting to deal with future merges as self-centered individuals who were too important to wait their turn.
I can’t wait to zipper merge the next time I am at the movies or buying groceries.
Kenneth D. Anderson
Concord, Mass.
