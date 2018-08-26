Regarding zipper merging (Cynthia Dill, Aug. 19):

I was astounded to find that this is the proper way to get cars through a merge up ahead. I always regarded the drivers who were cutting in front of other drivers patiently waiting to deal with future merges as self-centered individuals who were too important to wait their turn.

I can’t wait to zipper merge the next time I am at the movies or buying groceries.

Kenneth D. Anderson

Concord, Mass.

