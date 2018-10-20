As a recent retiree who works a part-time job to make ends meet, I am concerned about my ability to continue to afford the house my family has lived in for 30 years. I have become more active in affordable-housing issues in Portland.
While the Housing Committee and the Portland City Council work diligently to resolve these issues, it is time for some innovative proposals. Therefore, I have decided to support Joey Brunelle in his campaign to become a councilor at large for the city of Portland.
Joey Brunelle’s proposals for affordable housing, mass transportation, the environment and schools are absolutely vital to making Portland a city that supports the working class and disadvantaged who are struggling to continue living in this city.
I urge Portlanders to cast their vote for Joey Brunelle.
Stephen Perazone
Portland
-
Sports
Saturday's NBA roundup: Tatum leads Celtics to victory, despite late foul
-
Nation & World
Congress not in session but Trump says there will be tax cuts before November
-
College
Saturday's college football: Penn State holds off Indiana
-
Varsity Maine
Saturday's girls' roundup: Freeport reaches Class B South field hockey final
-
Sports
Saturday's Sports Digest: Red Claws' roster is bolstered by draft