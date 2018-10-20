I am an enthusiastic supporter of Democrat Chris Kessler, candidate for the Maine House in District 32 (South Portland and part of Cape Elizabeth).

I met Chris 10 years ago at meetings of a small group of citizens who called themselves Green South Portland, whose members went on to form Protect South Portland.

We decided to focus on working with the city to make low-income households in South Portland more energy efficient. Every Sunday, a team of volunteers would put on toolbelts and pick away at the low-hanging fruit (caulking, LED bulbs, CO detectors, etc.).

Chris always focused on concrete ways of improving people’s lives while also caring for the environment. I think he will be a great, hardworking and knowledgeable state representative who will do his level best to move our state forward in areas of solar energy, housing, education and addressing corporate profiteering of Maine’s natural resources.

I encourage you to vote for Chris on Nov. 6.

Rachel Burger

South Portland

