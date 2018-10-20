I am supporting Republican Tammy Walter for state representative in Maine House District 32.

Tammy was the first female president in the Spurwink Rod and Gun Club’s history. Tammy has shown her grit and determination in the club’s permitting and licensing saga. There were constant challenges over four years, and she stuck with it to resolution. We are still an operating club because of that grit and determination.

Tammy does not care if a person is a Democrat or a Republican – she cares about right and wrong and compassion. If you want to see when a person will do in the future, look at what that person has done in the past. Compare the two candidates’ history of involvement, and you will see that Tammy is obviously the better candidate.

Mark Mayone

South Portland

