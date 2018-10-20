It is an exciting time to be living in Portland with all of our growth, capital investments, sustainability projects and initiatives, and national recognition as a destination vacation.

Our current City Council has been at the forefront of this growth, and Councilor Spencer Thibodeau has been at the forefront of many changes as chair of the Sustainability and Transportation Committee representing District 2. Several of Spencer’s policy accomplishments include the first protected bike lanes in the city installed along Park Street, access to public meetings through live streaming over Facebook and much-needed improvements to Reiche School.

Spencer is dedicated to funding our schools while balancing that need with capital improvements on the municipal side of the budget. I am happy to live in District 2 and count myself as one of Spencer’s constituents, and I look forward to voting for his re-election Nov. 6.

Sean Dundon

Portland

