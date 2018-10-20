I encourage Portland voters to re-elect at-large City Councilor Nick Mavodones on Nov. 6.

As a Portland resident for 33 years who recently moved across the bridge to South Portland, I believe Nick is exactly the type of leader Portland needs in divisive times like these. Nick is a forward-thinking, thoughtful representative who cares deeply about the constituents he serves and the city of Portland.

Nick has always been a leader on education, and recently spoke at the dedication of the new Amanda C. Rowe Elementary School – named after my mother. Nick co-chaired both the Rowe School and East End Community School building committees.

Nick is a leader we can trust to continue to stand up for Portland residents, especially students and teachers, and strive toward quality education for every student in Portland Public Schools.

I hope you will consider voting for Nick Mavodones for council on Nov. 6.

Lindsay Rowe Scala

South Portland

