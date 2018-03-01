-
On Wednesday, Nov. 28, join us for a free panel discussion about how the election results might impact Maine business.
Here are 5 takeaways about the impact of Portland office space, via Press Herald’s business breakfastReal estate experts weigh in on office developments and their effect on parking.
Join us Tuesday, Nov. 20 on the University of Maine – Augusta campus for a free panel discussion about new investments in Central Maine commercial real estate.
Join us for a free panel discussion about the urbanizing impact of new office construction on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at the Portland Public Library.
Join us Wednesday, Sept. 26 on the University of Maine – Augusta campus for a free panel discussion about our state's workforce issues.
Experts share their experiences with workplaces where collaboration and community take center stage.
Takeaways from the Press Herald Business Breakfast Forum on how workplaces handle human resource issues
Join us for a free panel discussion Wednesday morning, Apr. 11 at the Portland Public Library.
Join us for a free panel discussion about office design trends on Wednesday morning, May 16 at the Portland Public Library.
Our free panel discussion was at the Portland Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 28.
Listen to the panel discussion from the event at the Portland Public Library.
Join us Nov. 29 at the Portland Public Library for our next panel discussion.
Join us for our next event on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 7:30–9 a.m. at the Portland Public Library.
Join us for our next event on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 7:30–9 a.m. at the Portland Public Library.
Join us on Wednesday, May 31, 7:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. @ Portland Public Library
Join us on Thursday, March 2, 7:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. @ the Boys & Girls Club
Join us on Wednesday, February 1, 7:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. @ Portland Public Library
Business Breakfast Forum: Makers in 2016: Maine manufacturers see opportunity in a shifting landscapeJoin us on Wednesday, November 30, 7:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. @ Portland Public Library
Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 7:30-9:15 a.m. @ Portland Public Library
Join us on Wednesday, June 22, 7:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. @ Portland Public Library
Business Breakfast Forum: How are industrial, office and retail markets faring amid Portland’s residential frenzy?Join us on Wednesday, May 18, 7:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. @ Portland Public Library
