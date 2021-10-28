Times Record Election Coverage

Former Bath-area school board member reclaims seat with write-in votes Megan Fuller's name wasn't on the ballot, but she received 125 write-in votes to claim the open RSU 1 board seat.

Pillsbury wins contested District 3 Freeport council seat Matthew Pillsbury beat Mitchell Rouda with a final tally of 613 votes to 305 votes.

Newcomers Dunn, Bell elected to Bath city council Louis "Roo" Dunn defeated opponent Timothy Pratt 187-162, while Mary Ellen Bell ran unopposed to claim 301 votes.

Newcomers win three seats on Topsham-area school board Amy Spelke and Michael Timberlake won seats representing Topsham on the Maine School Administrative District 75 board; Samuel Hutson Hayward will represent Bowdoinham.

Wiscasset voters approve new police cruiser, cemetery gates, solar guidelines A total of 1,295 Wiscasset residents voted in an annual town meeting referendum on Tuesday.

Hennessey reelected to West Bath select board, incumbents retain school board seats Madelyn Hennessey defeated challenger Marc Travis to retain her spot on the West Bath Select Board, while Keith Hinds and Joanne Powers keep their spots on the West Bath School Board.

Harris wins 4-way contested Brunswick school board seat With total of 605 votes, Erica Carley Harris won the seat over three other candidates. Voters also elected two uncontested newcomers to the town council Tuesday.

Statewide and town-by-town Maine results for Election 2021 Real-time statewide results from the 2021 election. Use the navigation below to view map to view town-by-town results for Question 1, or search for towns in the field below. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Four candidates vying for Freeport-area school board seats, mostly voice support for masking Jared Boudreau, Colin Cheney, Carie James and Dung Nguyen are all looking to fill two vacant seats on the Regional School Unit 5 school board this year.