Times Record Election Coverage
Megan Fuller's name wasn't on the ballot, but she received 125 write-in votes to claim the open RSU 1 board seat.
Matthew Pillsbury beat Mitchell Rouda with a final tally of 613 votes to 305 votes.
The two openings were sought after by four candidates.
The proposed charter amendment passed in a 1773-876 vote on Tuesday.
Smith wants to prioritize the town's recycling program issue.
Louis "Roo" Dunn defeated opponent Timothy Pratt 187-162, while Mary Ellen Bell ran unopposed to claim 301 votes.
Amy Spelke and Michael Timberlake won seats representing Topsham on the Maine School Administrative District 75 board; Samuel Hutson Hayward will represent Bowdoinham.
A total of 1,295 Wiscasset residents voted in an annual town meeting referendum on Tuesday.
Madelyn Hennessey defeated challenger Marc Travis to retain her spot on the West Bath Select Board, while Keith Hinds and Joanne Powers keep their spots on the West Bath School Board.
With total of 605 votes, Erica Carley Harris won the seat over three other candidates. Voters also elected two uncontested newcomers to the town council Tuesday.
Real-time statewide results from the 2021 election. Use the navigation below to view map to view town-by-town results for Question 1, or search for towns in the field below. Polls close at 8 p.m.
Jared Boudreau, Colin Cheney, Carie James and Dung Nguyen are all looking to fill two vacant seats on the Regional School Unit 5 school board this year.
One candidate is running for his third three-year term, while another longtime Bowdoinham resident hopes to take the seat.
Matthew Pillsbury and Mitchell Rouda are looking to fill the seat of Doug Reighley, who resigned from the town council in September.