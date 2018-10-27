I am writing to share my enthusiastic support for re-electing at-large City Councilor Nick Mavodones this Nov. 6.

Having served in leadership roles in nonprofit organizations in Portland providing health care and services to the most vulnerable among us, I’ve worked closely with Nick for many years to ensure the most challenged among us receive the care they need. Nick always researches each issue that comes before him and leads with compassion and common sense. What a refreshing approach to public service in these challenging times.

Portland also benefits greatly from the institutional memory that Nick brings to the role through service on both the school board and now on the council. We need his experience, especially during a time when the majority of the other councilors have not yet served a full term.

I hope you will join me in supporting Nick Mavodones.

Leslie Clark

Portland

