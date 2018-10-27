I live in Old Orchard Beach and I love my community, but being our state representative takes more than love. And while I admire both candidates in Maine House District 13, there’s an important difference between them.

Republican Sharri MacDonald is a good-hearted gal who splits her time between running a local garage and organizing entertaining fundraisers.

Democrat Lori Gramlich is a career professional, skilled in creating bridges among organizations with competing public policy goals. Her accomplishments aren’t featured in the “things to do” column of the local papers, yet they affect the social, economic, educational and public health programs that are vital to keeping things in Old Orchard Beach and in Maine “the way life should be.”

Each serves in a different way and we need both. But in my view, the person we need in the Maine House of Representatives is Lori Gramlich, and I’m voting for her.

Cris Johnson

Old Orchard Beach

Share

< Previous