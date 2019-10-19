I was elected district attorney last fall. Being new to Cumberland County government, I have had the opportunity to meet many elected officials in our community.

Recently, I met Michael Foley in his service to the city of Westbrook. Having gotten to know him, I have been very impressed at his 16 years of service to all the people of Westbrook. He dedicates a tremendous amount of time to his current role on the City Council while also being a committed public safety dispatcher and business owner.

Westbrook is lucky to have such a dedicated individual serving their community and willing to continue stepping up to serve as mayor. I believe he will do an outstanding job if given the opportunity, and I encourage the people of Westbrook to consider supporting him on Nov. 5.

Jonathan Sahrbeck

Cape Elizabeth

