I was elected district attorney last fall. Being new to Cumberland County government, I have had the opportunity to meet many elected officials in our community.
Recently, I met Michael Foley in his service to the city of Westbrook. Having gotten to know him, I have been very impressed at his 16 years of service to all the people of Westbrook. He dedicates a tremendous amount of time to his current role on the City Council while also being a committed public safety dispatcher and business owner.
Westbrook is lucky to have such a dedicated individual serving their community and willing to continue stepping up to serve as mayor. I believe he will do an outstanding job if given the opportunity, and I encourage the people of Westbrook to consider supporting him on Nov. 5.
Jonathan Sahrbeck
Cape Elizabeth
