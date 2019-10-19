I had the pleasure to host Kate Snyder all day recently on Peaks Island, where she met and listened to my island neighbors. I witnessed her approaching all of her conversations with a desire to understand and with respect for each individual. These qualities are why I support Kate as mayor. She’s not about a singular agenda, and I’ve seen from her work at the Foundation for Portland Public Schools that Kate builds coalitions that create good outcomes for the whole community.
I’m tired of our public officials fighting. As I watch the debates, I’m struck by how measured and calm Kate is when responding to questions.
With Kate as the mayor, I know our processes would improve, people would feel heard and our city would feel more like a cohesive community. We truly need a new voice on the City Council. Please join me in bringing in a new era. Vote for Kate.
Jessica Burton
Peaks Island
