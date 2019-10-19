We have owned our home for over 30 years and have paid property taxes to support our schools and city services. Now, our kids are out of the house and we are retired and living on fixed incomes. This November, we are voting for Spencer Thibodeau for mayor because he understands and cares about property tax relief.

When Spencer Thibodeau stopped by our house during the summer, we were impressed by his knowledge and experience working directly on issues such as property taxes and a responsive city government. Throughout his time on the City Council, Spencer has focused on improving Portland’s quality of life and the basic services that we expect as homeowners in Portland. Whether it is installing blinking crosswalks near schools, working to improve street sweeping or fixing potholes – you name it, he’s worked on it.

Join us in voting for Spencer Thibodeau for mayor this November.

Linda Blessing

Portland

