In Westbrook’s mayoral race, Michael Shaughnessy is the one who represents modern Democratic Party tenets (environmentalism, egalitarianism, equity, to list a few).

Shaughnessy believes we can build on what is already good and foster innovative, smart and sustainable change that bolsters our economy. Information regarding his extensive experience – career, small business, volunteering, life and leadership – can be found on his blog (shaughnessyforwestbrookmayor.wordpress.com). These experiences give him the background to be a successful mayor; however, it is Michael’s vision, enthusiasm and character that will make him a great mayor.

Shaughnessy is passionate about community and cohesive neighborhoods. He believes that public servants can play a role in bringing people together, making us more connected, therefore, safer, happier and healthier.

Shaughnessy wishes to work with all Westbrook people to help guide his vision into an actionable plan.

He knows that through collaboration, we can create positive changes that grow our economy and ensure a bright future.

Kathleen O’Neill-Lussier

Westbrook

