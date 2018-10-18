There is a lot in the media lately about the civility in Maine’s gubernatorial debates. It’s not so in party ads, so what is driving it?

I suggest it is led by the inimitable Terry Hayes’ civil, open and thoughtful style for which she is known, and often inspires others. The debates provide a view of the opportunities for solid, meaningful policymaking that a Hayes administration would offer – low on drama, high on accomplishments, with everyone welcome to share in the credit.

Republicans and Democrats may continue to do battle in the Legislature, but they’ll also be mindful that the independent governor is looking for collaborative efforts in seeking successes for all of Maine when her signature is requested on their legislation.

If you don’t know much about Terry Hayes, check her website, www.hayesformaine.com, click on “Updates” and revel in what you find there.

Andrea Boland

former Democratic state representative

Sanford

