Republican candidate for governor Shawn Moody’s claim that health care is not a right defies reality. As a paramedic, I can say, without question, that when a Mainer calls an ambulance for themselves or a member of their family, they clearly consider it a right.

In my experience, people don’t stop to ponder whether they have an inherent claim to health care – they simply understand that they do.

Our objective should be to include everyone in the health care system, not exclude thousands of people by failing to expand Medicaid.

Moody is wrong about health care, as has been Gov. LePage. Maine people deserve more.

Jeff Toorish

North Yarmouth

