Republican Shawn Moody has always supported education, and I know he will continue to do so as Maine’s next governor.

I was Shawn’s teacher at Gorham High School and, having grown a real estate practice in Gorham over the past 30 years, I know Shawn well as a peer in our business community.

Serving together for nearly a decade on the Gorham Schools-Business Roundtable, I observed as Shawn led the charge for a new position to cultivate local career opportunities for students. He was chief advocate to stakeholders, including the School Committee and the Town Council.

He even sought commitments from local businesses to pitch in to help fund it. Thanks to Shawn’s efforts, the new role was established and students have access to more educational and career opportunities.

I have seen firsthand that Shawn Moody strongly supports education and opportunities for students. Anyone who suggests otherwise is misleading Maine voters.

Demetria Chadbourne

Gorham

