As an occupational therapist from Cumberland, I want to encourage you in joining me to vote for Democrat Janet Mills.

I particularly appreciate Janet’s passion in her fight to ensure that every Maine person has high-quality, affordable health care. Janet believes that health care is a human right, not a luxury, unlike her opponent Shawn Moody.

And now, with Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court, it falls to governors across America to defend a woman’s right to have a safe and legal abortion – something that Janet will always do, unlike Shawn Moody.

As a mother of young children here in Maine, I’ve never felt more urgency about the need to protect our right to affordable health care. We have a chance to elect an eminently qualified, smart and judicious woman to lead our state.

Tracey Falla

Cumberland

