I have been a teacher in Maine for 30 years, advocating for children and families. In my school community, I am seeing more and more families affected by the opioid epidemic.

Democrat Janet Mills understands that universal pre-K and crucial school programs like aftercare, fully funded social workers and vocational programs, make more engaged students. These supports also allow students’ families to get back into the job force consistently. Families who work have a decreased risk of the spiraling cycle of addiction that poverty can bring.

Vote for Janet Mills in November. She understands the link between the opioid crisis and education. There’s never been a more important time in Maine to vote.

Kate Williams-Hewitt

Cape Elizabeth

