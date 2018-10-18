Your editorial in the Oct. 10 paper (“Our View: Boycott no way to react to Collins vote,” Page A6) hits the nail right on the head as to why we have to vote for Democrat Janet Mills for governor.

Janet Mills is the only major-party candidate committed to expanded health care, and she has stated that on her first day in office, she will implement Medicaid expansion. She has also indicated she will fight to create good jobs for Mainers and expand the economy.

Under Gov. LePage, the economic opportunities have fallen flat and Mr. Moody has indicated that he essentially wants to be the present governor’s third term.

This election should be a no brainer. Please vote for Janet Mills this fall.

Tom DiPasqua

Scarborough

