Terry Hayes is a genuine politician in the best sense of that word. She is independent of partisan politics.
Terry tries to bring people together to address issues and solve problems. Her political philosophy is “civility.”
Terry deserves our support and our votes for governor of Maine. She has seen the dysfunction of government from the inside as state treasurer, and is ready, willing and able to change the atmosphere in the state government.
Please vote for Terry, an independent voice working for us.
Carleton Gunn
Sanford
