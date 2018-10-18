You might think that Democrat Janet Mills is tough and smart (she is), but what you might not know is that she is also caring and genuine.

She met me only once. I am a nobody, yet two years later, she remembered my name and everything about me, including that I was substitute teaching.

This gal doesn’t miss a trick. She has a great sense of humor and can laugh at herself, which is, to me, a sign of personal strength. When her husband had a devastating stroke that resulted in his death, Janet learned firsthand how difficult health care be. She will fight for health care we Mainers can afford while supporting job growth for a strong economy.

Don’t believe the negative ads you see about Janet being a tax-and-spend candidate; they are scare tactics. She is fiscally responsible and supports business growth. Vote for Janet Mills for governor.

Candy Gleason

Auburn

Share

< Previous

Next >