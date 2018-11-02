Maine has some serious workforce problems, and Sen. Amy Volk, R-Scarborough, has consistently demonstrated her desire to attack these issues.

Amy has served on the Governor’s State Workforce Investment Board and chaired the vitally important Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development Committee. She has worked to connect state agencies, employers and schools in collaborative partnerships.

As the owner of NTI, I have had the opportunity to work with Sen. Volk and have been extremely impressed with her tireless approach to workforce development issues, demonstrating a genuine interest in how she could help Maine employers overcome worker shortages.

I urge you to look at Amy’s record and talk to her about Maine’s issues. Amy Volk is someone we need representing the people of Maine in the Maine Senate. On Nov. 6, vote for a better place to live and to work. Vote for a stronger Maine by voting to re-elect Amy Volk in District 30.

Jim Liponis

Scarborough

Share

< Previous

Next >