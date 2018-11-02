I encourage all citizens in Senate District 30 (Gorham, and parts of Scarborough and Buxton) to vote for Linda Sanborn.

With critical health care decisions at stake in the coming Legislature, her 25 years of experience as a family physician give her first-hand knowledge of how to be a champion for access to affordable, comprehensive health care for Mainers. She is thoughtful, respectful and willing to listen and work with all people.

Linda Sanborn will be a clear, level-headed, strong voice for citizens. As a Clean Elections candidate, she is committed to bringing dignity, respect and integrity back to our very tarnished political process.

If you are a resident of Senate District 30 and are tired of the divisiveness and ugliness that have plagued politics, I encourage you to cast your vote for Democratic candidate Dr. Linda Sanborn.

Barbara Price

Scarborough

