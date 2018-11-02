On Nov. 6, I look forward to voting to re-elect Democrat Ben Chipman to the Maine Senate in District 27.

I have known Ben Chipman for years. Sen. Chipman cares about our community. I see him involved in our neighborhoods, connecting with constituents, and working hard to serve his district.

I am a small-business owner in the East Bayside neighborhood. Over the years I have seen Ben work tirelessly to make East Bayside safer and friendlier. He worked to establish the neighborhood Community Policing Office and has supported the efforts of neighbors and local entrepreneurs to improve the neighborhood.

Ben is also a trusted voice on the issues most important to us – whether that’s the environment, labor rights or protecting a woman’s right to choose. We need trusted representatives in Augusta now more than ever.

Please join me in supporting Ben Chipman’s re-election campaign.

Markos Miller

Portland

