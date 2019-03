Girls’ Skiing: Annesley Black, Cheverus The senior from Cape Elizabeth won six individual Alpine state titles in six attempts over the last three winters.

Girls’ skiing: 2019 Varsity Maine All-State team A freshman and two sophomores join a senior-laden group of the best high school skiers across the state.

Boys’ Skiing: Roy Varney, Leavitt The senior from Turner is a two-time Class A classical state champion in Nordic skiing.

Boys’ skiing: 2019 Varsity Maine All-State team Meet the state's top high school skiers in Alpine and Nordic disciplines.

Boys’ wrestling: David Gross, Bucksport The 6-foot-2, 285-pound junior came back from a series of knee injuries to compile a 33-1 record this winter.

Girls’ wrestling: Zoe Buteau, Oak Hill The senior mostly wrestled boys the last four years, and won the 132-pound title at the inaugural MPA girls' wrestling championships this winter.