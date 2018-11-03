At-large candidate Joey Brunelle has my vote for City Council. He recognizes that Portland is facing issues of gentrification, the effects of climate change, growing homelessness and the infusion of outside money into local politics. He not only knows that the status quo isn’t working, but also has sound, bold, workable ideas to address these and other issues.

Joey has been persistent in making local government more accessible through website postings, community meetings and researching how other cities are solving similar problems. He has the knowledge, the energy and the commitment needed to help shape Portland into a city that works for all of us – not just the wealthy few.

While Nicholas Mavodones deserves credit for his 21 years of service on the City Council, it is time for him to move off the stage and let a fresh, new voice with creative ideas address the problems facing our city.

Richard Rudolph

Portland

