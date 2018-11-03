If you are offering hosted stays in your home to supplement your income, or for any other reason, I support your right to do that, and so does the ordinance. However, any business plan that has been created in the last decade is simply the investor class operating under the radar to make personal fortunes at the expense of others.

I’ve invested 22 years in this neighborhood. The mini-hotel across the street popped up less than two years ago. I don’t think their property rights should trump mine. Vote for the short-term rental ordinance.

Louise Tate

South Portland

