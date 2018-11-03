She is a passionate and informed advocate who has proven her commitment to Portland Public Schools time and time again. I know that Emily will work hard to ensure high-quality education and a path to college and career for all students as a member of the school board.
Please be sure to come out and vote, whoever your candidates might be, on Nov. 6. I hope you’ll join me in supporting Emily Figdor.
Tim Atkinson
District 4 representative, Portland Board of Public Education
Portland
