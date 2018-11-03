Board of Education candidate April Sither is the leader Scarborough needs.

I met April when the Road to Renewal recall initiative formed. I was overwhelmed at the first meeting, thinking “This is going to be a mess!” until I heard April speak.

She was eloquent, analytical, focused and gave off a welcoming confidence. She was the rock needed to pull everyone together – even those with dissenting opinions. When she spoke, everyone listened. Her demonstrated leadership made me confident that this group would effectively bring about needed change.

The same way she collaboratively led this group of diverse citizens, I believe she’ll also lead the community as a new Board of Education member. She will listen, assess the situation, consider the impacts for all stakeholders and make a decision resulting in everyone willing to get behind her because of her fairness, reason and objectivity.

Please vote for April Sither on Nov. 6.

Jonathan Anderson

Scarborough

