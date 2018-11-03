Howard C. Reiche Community School was the first Maine school to become teacher-led. We have no principal. This model was implemented in 2011 when Jeanne Swanton and I first became friends. Soon after, we volunteered to become PTO co-chairs.

People have accurately described Jeanne as “tireless,” but Jeanne is much more. Jeanne challenges the status quo. Jeanne does her homework and comes prepared. Jeanne’s a good listener and works well with others.

In eight years of PTO leadership, Jeanne strongly supported our school ground greening initiatives, continuously advocated to buy classroom books and implemented an annual allowance for all teachers to offset their personal spending each year.

Jeanne’s accomplishments are endless, and she’ll work hard every day. I plan to vote for my good friend, and I hope you will, too.

Judy Watson

Portland

