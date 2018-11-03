Back in August I emailed my city councilors: Kim Cook, my District 5 councilor, and Nick Mavodones, one of the three at-large councilors.

I had a few things to discuss regarding the city. Within a few days I received a reply from Kim Cook. We set a time to talk on the phone and within a week, we spoke.

I have yet to hear from Mr. Mavodones. In my original email I asked them for a few minutes of their very valuable time and said “please.” When, after a week, I had yet to hear from Mr. Mavodones, I re-sent the original email – twice. A fourth email asked Mr. Mavodones: “Why no reply?” I am still waiting.

Anyone who represents me, either at City Hall or the U.S. Congress, should, at a bare minimum, have the common courtesy to return a call or email. It appears Mr. Mavodones does not follow the same standard. I believe one of the reasons we find ourselves in this political climate is that some of our representatives seem to feel that they do not need to reply to the folks they are there to represent. Mr. Mavodones has been on the council too long, I fear.

Dan Milligan

Portland

